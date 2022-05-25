ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

2nd suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Antioch shooting

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WRKN) — A second arrest has been made in a shooting investigation from earlier this month.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 18-year-old Avion Oldham. He is accused to be the second car burglar and gunman who opened fire on a Shoemaker Court resident on May 14.

The 55-year-old victim stepped outside to confront the burglars after he was alerted on his home surveillance system. The victim is said to have been critically injured.

Teen arrested in connection with Antioch shooting, car burglary

Oldham was arrested by undercover detectives Wednesday as he sat in a car in the parking lot of a Tulip Grove Road apartment complex.

Detectives found a pistol and bullets matching the caliber of those found on Shoemaker Court in Oldham’s car. Officers also found 189 grams of marijuana and eight oxycodone pills.

Oldham was charged with attempted murder, along with gun and drug charges. He is being held on $216,000 bond.

Donald Garrett Jr. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Earlier this month, police arrested Oldham’s accused accomplice, 18-year-old Donald Garrett Jr. He was also charged with attempted murder.

Garrett Jr.’s bond has been set at $500,000.

