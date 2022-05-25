ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia community leader fights to end homelessness with free service

By Janiya Winchester, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
A Gastonia community advocate fights to end homelessness after completing a year of providing free showers and laundry to the local homeless population.

“This is about helping others with sustainable resources” said Tasha White, the executive director of the Hope Youth Network.

White completed one year of providing free showers and laundry to the homeless community this year and hopes to provide the services more often.

The Gastonia native works for the Hope Youth Network which strives to create programs that encourage progress among underserved adolescents and their families.

“We don’t want to just help the homeless population with their immediate needs,” said White. “We want to give them what they need so they can stand on their own two feet.”

White was inspired to start providing free shower and laundry services to the community after learning more about the impact that the pandemic had on the homeless population.

A year ago, she partnered with Adrienne and Emmanuel Threatt who co-founded Hope Vibes Inc., a Charlotte-based nonprofit for the homeless, to use their 26-foot box truck for the homeless community to shower and do laundry.

The truck includes two full restrooms and showers with washers and dryers. White and the Threatts teamed up each month to give the homeless a chance to shower and put on fresh clothes.

Within the last year, the free services have helped more than 100 homeless people and provided more than 360 meals.

“We, as a people, need to get to a place where we are more ‘people-centered,'" said White.

Places like Gastonia’s Salvation Army, Pastor Moses Colbert of the Faith, Hope and Love Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Myers Memorial United Methodist Church helped provide host sites for the free monthly service.

White’s biggest motivation to help others comes from wanting to take care of her family such as her mother Angela and her two children; Aja and her son Fernandez.

“This is where I was raised and where I’m raising my own children,” said White. “I want to protect those that I love and others.”

Through the nonprofit, The Hope Youth Network, the homeless community can set up goals for themselves, work with case managers to achieve these goals and qualify for vouchers for housing through the Continuum of Care.

“I want to be able to provide more services in the future and get them connected with everything they need,” said White.

White graduated from Hunter Huss in 1993 and received two bachelor’s degrees from Pfeiffer University in business and healthcare.

“Ten years from now, I want to see the homeless people who need help, the community leader who wants to help and the property owners who want to help all have a place they can call to help out,” said White.

“I want to see a housing trust fund here with more affordable housing and more people with lived experience of homelessness at these government and planning meetings,” she added. “They need to be a part of these conversations.”

Currently, she wants Gastonia to have its own resource for the mobile showers and laundry in addition to partnering with others.

She continues to host the free showers and laundry every third Thursday of the month.

Reach Janiya Winchester at 980-319-6819 or jwinchester@gannett.com.

