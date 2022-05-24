One Rising Star Looks Like a Great Bet at Colonial

Related
Golf Digest
This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller conversation, and the resulting shot, was peak Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller
The phrase "I just don't see it Jordan" should be on Michael Greller's tombstone some day. "Here lies Michael Greller, loving father, husband, legendary caddie, man who kept telling Jordan Spieth he just didn't see it." The thing is, even when Greller is probably right, Spieth often proves him and...
golfmagic.com
Pro drops "f--- you" message to golf on day of LIV Golf field announcement
England's Richard Bland made clear his feelings about golf on the day of the field announcement into the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Bland, 49, became one of the first players to confirm that he was going to play in the first event at Centurion Club next month and run the risk of getting banned by the DP World Tour.
'One That Got Away': Rory McIlroy Laments Missed Opportunity at PGA Championship
The four-time major champion didn't speak to media after disappointing weekend rounds at Southern Hills, but opened up in a call with an endorser.
Champions Tour Major-Winners Remember What It Takes to Win Majors, As They Play For Another One This Week
Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Duval and others reflect on what got them over the hump in major championships during the prime of their careers.
Goydos Brings a Ray of 'Sunshine' to the Senior PGA Leaderboard
The five-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions is three shots off the lead of Stephen Ames going into Sunday's final round.
Listen: Xander Schauffele Reviews the Tough PGA and His U.S. Open Outlook
Schauffele continues to rack up strong finishes at the majors and will hope to break through at a 'monster' course for the U.S. Open.
Morning Read Mailbag: Sounding Off on the PGA Championship Broadcast
Our readers took note of John Hawkins' column about the efforts of CBS and ESPN at Southern Hills last week.
