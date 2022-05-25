ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

New county EMS agency leads to higher fees for hospitals

By PAWAN NAIDU
 3 days ago

Stanislaus County will soon be operating its own Emergency Medical Services agency as a division of the Sheriff’s Department, following a Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday. Since the early 1980s, Stanislaus County has partnered with the Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services Agency — along with Alpine, Amador,...

