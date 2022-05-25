New county EMS agency leads to higher fees for hospitals

TRACY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County plans to ramp up testing as it deals with a surge in cases. With its case rate more than tripling in the past month, the county is now planning to distribute free at-home antigen tests to community organizations. It’s also opening a third “test to treat” site where people can get tested, then get services if their results come back positive. That site is set to open at the Larch Clover Community Center in Tracy on Thursday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 rates are climbing all around California to the point that mask wearing is coming back into the conversation. The Sacramento City Unified School District said that, with the county expected to reach medium to high community transmission levels as early as Thursday, they will be looking at reevaluating their mask policies. Down in San Diego, the state’s second-largest school district also said they would be reevaluating reinstating their mask mandate.

TRACY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO