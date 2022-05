May 27, 2022 — Palm Beach residents Mr. Jeffrey Cole and his wife Patricia O-Brien Cole recently celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Jeffrey and Patricia Cole Building at Cole Eye Institute on Cleveland Clinic’s Ohio campus. This expansion was made possible by a lead gift of $31.5 million from Mr. and Mrs. Cole in 2016. Mr. Cole and his company Cole National Corp. also contributed the lead gift that established Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute in 1999. Mr. Cole was chairman and CEO of Cole National Corp. He also co-founded Pearle Europe, which is now GrandVision, and he continues to serve on the boards of eye wear companies.

