Harris County, TX

Lina Hidalgo's campaign responds to Alexandra del Moral Mealer victory in Harris Co. judge GOP primary

By Ariana Garcia
Chron.com
 3 days ago
The incumbent's campaign said they are confident she will win against the 37-year-old Army...

Comments / 17

Roger N Kim Mitchell
2d ago

I believe Alexandra is the one for Houston Tx.Finally, a veteran that knows how to take control and treat American people the right way. She will make a difference in our city. AmenThank you Lord...

Reply
10
Nolan Forsyth
3d ago

Houston will vote blue. whole city full of miscreants on welfare. welfare people tend to vote Democrat. they vote who gives them the most in handouts.

Reply(8)
8
Juan Della garza
2d ago

beware of backyard sheds being used to house illegals. one is being built behind my fence and one small storage shed is already being used. I have reported this but you know how slow our city works with this mayor. he needs to go.

Reply
6
