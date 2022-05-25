Lina Hidalgo's campaign responds to Alexandra del Moral Mealer victory in Harris Co. judge GOP primary

During Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Harris County attorney Christian D. Menefee introduced regulations addressing the reselling of stolen catalytic converters. “Harris County has been plagued by a recent increase in thefts of catalytic converters, some of which have turned deadly. These new guidelines regulate the reselling of catalytic converters. Not only will it be harder to make money from stolen items, but we are also creating a tracking system for buying and selling,” said Menefee. “My office worked closely with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to develop a plan that we’re hopeful will prevent these types of crimes in the future.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO