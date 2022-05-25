ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Robb Elementary School shooting is the US's 27th school shooting so far this year

By Kenneth Niemeyer,Shayanne Gal
People gather at Robb Elementary School, the scene of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022.

Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

  • There have been 27 school shootings in the US this year, according to a database from Education Week.
  • A gunman shot and killed at least 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
  • It was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, marks the 27th school shooting in the United States this year.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School . The school shooting is the deadliest in Texas history and the worst nationwide since a gunman killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

A database from Education Week has recorded 27 school shootings resulting in injury or death so far in 2022.

According to the database , 27 people have died in 2022 as a result of school shootings, with 24 deaths being students or children and three being school employees or adults.

The database shows that 119 school shootings have occurred in the US since 2018, killing 88 people and injuring at least 213.

Largely due to school closures during the pandemic , 2020 had the lowest number of school shootings since 2018 with 10, according to the database. But 2021 had the highest number since 2018 so far with 34.

Education Week's tracker only records shootings at K-12 schools, on school property including buses, while school is in session, "where any individual, other than the suspect or perpetrator, has a bullet wound resulting from the incident."

The US has had 213 mass shootings overall in 2022 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive , which records mass shootings with four or more victims.

