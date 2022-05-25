ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NRA blames the Texas school shooting on a 'lone, deranged criminal' and says its annual meeting 300 miles from the massacre will carry on as planned

By Jake Epstein,Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sSxh_0fqFUMAJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YweOw_0fqFUMAJ00
A convention goer passes the NRA desk at the 2015 NRA Annual Convention.

KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

  • At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
  • The gunman obtained the rifles just days after turning 18, authorities said.
  • The NRA said it still plans to hold its conference in Houston on Friday.

The National Rifle Association blamed a "lone, deranged criminal" for Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead — and said its annual meeting will go on as planned.

In a Wednesday statement , the NRA said it would still hold its annual meeting beginning Friday in Houston.

Houston is just under 300 miles from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where Tuesday's massacre — which claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults — took place.

"As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure," the NRA said.

Former President Donald Trump has already confirmed he will still speak at the event. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also scheduled to give a speech.

The NRA's statement comes as the debate on gun control amplifies among lawmakers. During a press conference on Wednesday, former Texas congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke accused Abbott of "doing nothing" about gun violence.

"You're doing nothing. You are offering us nothing. This is totally predictable," O'Rourke told the Republican governor during the Wednesday briefing at Uvalde High School.

The gunman purchased two AR-15-style rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in the days following his 18 birthday. Texas in recent months has made it easier to buy guns. A permitless carry law, which removed requirements for competency tests, background checks, and safety assessments for handgun owners, went into effect in September.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized GOP legislators for stalling gun control measures in recent years despite a growing number of mass shootings. In a op-ed in The Hill ,  former Democratic Rep. Steve Israel said Republicans won't vote on tougher gun control measures because they're too afraid of losing elections.

"In a heavily polarized House, where districts were increasingly ruby red versus bright blue, any vote for any gun safety would invite a primary opponent and ignite his likely defeat. No issue, he told me, motivated his base more intensely than guns. Moderates would forgive and forget that he voted against background checks; but his base would never forgive him for voting for them," Israel wrote of an exchange with a GOP rep.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

Iceberg slim
2d ago

This been going on in Texas because this what Greg Abbott wasn't to happen so he can keep getting paid NRA where he will be speaking at Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Texas THEY DON'T CARE ....WAKE UP TEXAS

Reply
3
Christopher Fowler
3d ago

Unfortunately, lone deranged criminals with guns are everywhere.

Reply(2)
8
Lee Rockey
3d ago

NRA is correct,But the Demoncrats never let a crisis’ go to waste.

Reply(1)
14
Related
Texas Observer

Hey Hey, NRA, How Many Kids Did You Kill Today?

Hundreds of protesters heckled attendees across the street at the 2022 National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Houston Friday. One demonstrator climbed onto the roof of a parking garage overlooking the demonstrators and shouted, “Where’s Abbott?” before the police ordered him down. Young and diverse, about 200 protestors exclaimed: “shame” and “kids, not guns” at the NRA members milling about who were, for the most part, white men over fifty. Above the George R. Brown Convention Center entrance, an NRA banner read “14 Acres of Guns & Gear.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate

HOUSTON — Protestors returned to Downtown Houston for day two of the NRA convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Law enforcement broke up multiple arguments between opposing sides, including members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Members of the Proud Boys, which is designated as a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Activist confronts Ted Cruz in Houston restaurant following NRA convention

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by gun-reform activists at a Houston restaurant on May 27 just hours after he spoke at the NRA convention. The activists were with the organization Indivisible Houston, which says on its website that it "advocates for government of, by,...
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Eye Opener: Police actions questioned after Texas school shooting

Anger and confusion continues to grow as more details about the police response to the Texas school shooting are released. Also, the National Rifle Association’s annual convention is held in Houston despite protests. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?

HOUSTON — Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?. The National Rifle Association has been around for a while. It was founded in 1871 by two Civil War veterans with the original purpose of promoting marksmanship. It is so old it was formed at a time when...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Israel
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Nra#Gun Control#Texas House#Violent Crime#Getty#Robb Elementary School#Democratic#Abbott Of
wdayradionow.com

Texas Governor asked to skip NRA Meeting

(Houston, TX) -- The governor of Texas is being asked not to attend Friday's National Rifle Association's meeting. The NAACP sent Greg Abbott a letter Wednesday night, saying his presence would send a message that guns are more important than the lives they take. The NRA expressed "deepest sympathies" to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Insider

Insider

423K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy