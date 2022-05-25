ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Expected to Cut Dee Ford; Should Falcons Sign?

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

Could the former Pro Bowler make his way to Atlanta?

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons had the fewest sacks in the NFL with a meager 18. In response, the team added pass rushers Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, and DeAngelo Malone this offseason.

Dee Ford

Dee Ford

Dee Ford

There’s now one more name that’s expected to be available soon, as the San Francisco 49ers “plan to cut” defensive end Dee Ford next month, according to The Athletic. Ford, who stands 6-2, 252-pounds, had three sacks last year for San Francisco.

Ford, 31, was traded to the 49ers from the Kansas City Chiefs following a Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he had 13 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. He was swiftly signed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Unfortunately, the pairing didn’t work for either, as Ford appeared in just 18 games with two starts across three years in San Francisco. He had 9.5 sacks in his tenure, including 6.5 over 11 games in 2019 and three over six games last season.

Ford likely won’t demand a significant contract in free agency, considering his age and struggles staying on the field. The decision Ford needs to make is whether or not he wants a bounce-back opportunity, or the chance to play for a contender.

Should Ford choose the first option, Atlanta becomes an immediate option for his services. While the Falcons have brought in several pieces to improve its pass rush, adding a proven commodity to its sub-downs rotation would do nothing but help.

Lorenzo Carter

Arnold Ebiketie

DeAngelo Malone

Ford will likely only be given a one-year deal wherever he lands, so for a Falcons team set on trying to compete while also not making long-term financial commitments, the move would make sense. While he wouldn’t be an every-down player, Ford can still offer veteran leadership and pass rush productivity in the right environment.

The Falcons currently have over $13.5 million , though they do still need to sign a few members of the rookie class. However, the team should have plenty of money left over to throw at big-name free agents, and Dee Ford might just be that guy.

How much pressure are the Falcons under this season? (; 1:18)

architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Add Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton Off Waivers from NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers had one spot open on their 90-man roster following the release of backup kick JJ Molson. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decided to add one more defensive lineman. Chris Slayton, formerly of Syracuse, was picked up off the waiver wire. Slayton had been on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
