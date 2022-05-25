49ers Expected to Cut Dee Ford; Should Falcons Sign?

Could the former Pro Bowler make his way to Atlanta?

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons had the fewest sacks in the NFL with a meager 18. In response, the team added pass rushers Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, and DeAngelo Malone this offseason.

There’s now one more name that’s expected to be available soon, as the San Francisco 49ers “plan to cut” defensive end Dee Ford next month, according to The Athletic. Ford, who stands 6-2, 252-pounds, had three sacks last year for San Francisco.

Ford, 31, was traded to the 49ers from the Kansas City Chiefs following a Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he had 13 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. He was swiftly signed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Unfortunately, the pairing didn’t work for either, as Ford appeared in just 18 games with two starts across three years in San Francisco. He had 9.5 sacks in his tenure, including 6.5 over 11 games in 2019 and three over six games last season.

Ford likely won’t demand a significant contract in free agency, considering his age and struggles staying on the field. The decision Ford needs to make is whether or not he wants a bounce-back opportunity, or the chance to play for a contender.

Should Ford choose the first option, Atlanta becomes an immediate option for his services. While the Falcons have brought in several pieces to improve its pass rush, adding a proven commodity to its sub-downs rotation would do nothing but help.

Ford will likely only be given a one-year deal wherever he lands, so for a Falcons team set on trying to compete while also not making long-term financial commitments, the move would make sense. While he wouldn’t be an every-down player, Ford can still offer veteran leadership and pass rush productivity in the right environment.

The Falcons currently have over $13.5 million , though they do still need to sign a few members of the rookie class. However, the team should have plenty of money left over to throw at big-name free agents, and Dee Ford might just be that guy.