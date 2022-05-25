HOOVER, Alabama — Vanderbilt baseball's SEC Tournament game against Tennessee has been postponed and will not be played on Wednesday due to weather. It is now set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Florida/Texas A&M game on Thursday.

The tournament has been heavily affected by rain and thunderstorms. Two separate rain delays affected the opening game on Tuesday, which completed shortly before 3:30 p.m. with Alabama defeating Georgia. The No. 8 seed Commodores defeated Ole Miss , 3-1, in a game that began at 10 p.m. Tuesday and completed shortly before 1 a.m.

Vanderbilt was originally set to face the Vols at 8 p.m. Wednesday, however the opening game of the day between Auburn and Kentucky — itself postponed from Tuesday — was postponed until 12:45, pushing everything else back.

Blade Tidwell is set to pitch for the Vols, while the Commodores have not announced a starter.

It is unclear whether the postponements will spur any changes to the bracket, such as seven-inning games or moving the tournament to single elimination. As of Wednesday night, just five games were able to be played out of the originally scheduled eight over the first two days of the tournament.

The postponement means Vanderbilt may have more options in its pitching rotation. Right-hander Bryce Cunningham, who last pitched May 17, should be available, as should left-hander Devin Futrell, who last pitched May 19. Right-hander Patrick Reilly, who threw 100 pitches out of the bullpen last Thursday, may also be available for multi-inning relief.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt SEC Tournament game vs. Tennessee postponed due to weather