ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Public Schools addresses support options following Uvalde school shooting

By Miranda Cyr, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NZ46_0fqFUBSK00

LAS CRUCES – On the last day of school for Las Cruces Public Schools students, the district is addressing the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. The attack has shaken the United States, just as the past mass school shootings have in the past.

With Uvalde being in a neighboring state and just eight hours away from Las Cruces, the weight is heavy on the community.

LCPS Director of Mental Health and Academic Counseling Amy Himelright wrote the letter with support of Superintendent Ralph Ramos. The letter was sent to staff and parents on Wednesday as a way to promote healing and options for outreach.

"Students may come to school with many questions," the letter states. "They may have questions about their own safety, questions about death, questions about why someone would commit such a horrific act of violence."

The letter lists some options for talking to students about their own mental health, finding creative outlets or sending cards to Uvalde to keep students engaged.

The letter also lists several help lines for those who may need it.

  • District counseling support line 575-527-5851
  • KidsTalk warmline 1-575-636-3636
  • NM Crisis Access Line 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474)
  • Mayfield High's School Based Health Center 575-541-7323

Read the letter here:

Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member, can be reached at mcyr@lcsun-news.com or @mirandacyr on Twitter. Show your support for the Report for America program at https://bit.ly/LCSNRFA.

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Parkland Middle School teacher recognized by Little Free Library

EL PASO, Texas- Special Education teacher at Parkland Middle School Alejandro De La Pena was awarded the Todd H. Bol award. The recognition is for building up his community, inspiring readers and granting access to books for people of all ability. De La Pena Jr. brought two Little Free Librarys, one for his campus and The post Parkland Middle School teacher recognized by Little Free Library appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juveniles face felony for false threats against schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD announces new principals at 8 campuses

In preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year, the Ysleta Independent School District is pleased to announce the appointment of new principals at eight campuses, effective July 1. The new principals are as follows:. Dolores Acosta, current principal at Cedar Grove Elementary School, will serve as the principal of the...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Cruces Public Schools#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Lcps#Mayfield High#Report For America#Mcyr Lcsun News Com
elpasoheraldpost.com

Community Invited to Unite for Uvalde

In memory of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the City of El Paso will host several tributes on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to allow the public an opportunity to grieve together and honor the community of Uvalde.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WBTAM/WBTFM

Winterble Quick Take: Here comes Beto the Clown

His nickname is Beto, his father was Irish. He’s, he’s not he’s not Hispanic. And he likes to sort of trade on the ambiguity of maybe being down for the struggle except for the fact that he’s married into an immense amount of money. In the in the city of El Paso, a land developer, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces business owners impacted by high crime

LAS CRUCES, Texas -- Las Cruces business owners gathered Thursday to discuss their frustrations with city leaders they say fail to deal with high crime in their area. The business owners vented frustrations over vandalism, theft, and safety threats. Some examples the business owners say they've faced are broken windows and stolen catalytic converters.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Families Would Enjoy a Vacation Just Like This In Summer

Now that kids have officially begun summer vacation means it is time for road trips. A city some El Pasoans have been known for visiting during the summer is Houston, Texas. If you plan on traveling to Houston, Texas this summer there is a place you must check out nearby. If you enjoy swimming and going to the movies, there is a place you can do both.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
SOCORRO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State University names new police chief

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has named interim chief Andrew Bowen to lead the department permanently. He replaces Stephen Lopez who retired in December 2020. Bowen has more than 20 years of experience with NMSU Police and also served with the campus fire department.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy