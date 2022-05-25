Las Cruces Public Schools addresses support options following Uvalde school shooting

LAS CRUCES – On the last day of school for Las Cruces Public Schools students, the district is addressing the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. The attack has shaken the United States, just as the past mass school shootings have in the past.

With Uvalde being in a neighboring state and just eight hours away from Las Cruces, the weight is heavy on the community.

LCPS Director of Mental Health and Academic Counseling Amy Himelright wrote the letter with support of Superintendent Ralph Ramos. The letter was sent to staff and parents on Wednesday as a way to promote healing and options for outreach.

"Students may come to school with many questions," the letter states. "They may have questions about their own safety, questions about death, questions about why someone would commit such a horrific act of violence."

The letter lists some options for talking to students about their own mental health, finding creative outlets or sending cards to Uvalde to keep students engaged.

The letter also lists several help lines for those who may need it.

District counseling support line 575-527-5851

KidsTalk warmline 1-575-636-3636

NM Crisis Access Line 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474)

Mayfield High's School Based Health Center 575-541-7323

Read the letter here:

Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member, can be reached at mcyr@lcsun-news.com or @mirandacyr on Twitter. Show your support for the Report for America program at https://bit.ly/LCSNRFA.