The Commander-in-Chief Trophy college football series will once again be televised by CBS Sports (WCBS-2 in New York).

Army will take on Air Force in the second Commanders’ Classic game from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on November 5. Again, it will be an 11:30 a.m. ET start.

The annual Army-Navy game will be played in Philadelphia on December 10, with a 3 p.m. start.

The CIC series kicks off on October 1 when Navy visits Air Force for a noon start.

Army retained the trophy in 2021 with the three service academies each gaining a win: Air Force beat Navy, 23-3; Army topped Air Force, 21-14 in overtime; and, Navy beat Army, 17-13.

Army won the trophy for the ninth time in 2020 and the third time since Jeff Monken took over as head coach. Navy last won in 2019, for the 16th time. Air Force last won in 2016, for the 20th time.

The start times for the six Army home games at Michie Stadium have been set for noon with each televised by long-time cable TV partner CBS Sports Network.

Start times for the other three road games have not been determined. Kickoff and network assignments are usually made six or 12 days ahead of time.

Road foes Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest and Troy have TV deals with the ESPN networks. Massachusetts put home games on subscription FloSports.com last season.

2022 Army schedule

September

Sat. 3 – at Coastal Carolina, TBD (CBSSN); Sat. 10 – Texas San Antonio, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 17 – Villanova (CBSSN), noon; Sat. 24 – bye

October

Sat. 1 – Georgia State, noon; Sat. 8 – at Wake Forest, TBD; Sat. 15 – Colgate, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 22 – Louisiana-Monroe, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 29 – bye

November

Sat. 5 – vs. Air Force, at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m. (WCBS-2); Sat. 12 – at Troy, TBD; Sat. 19 – Connecticut, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 26 – at Massachusetts, TBD

December

Sat. 10 – vs. Navy, at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (WCBS-2)

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football: Black Knights scheduled for two CBS appearances