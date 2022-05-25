ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Army football: Black Knights scheduled for two CBS appearances

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago

The Commander-in-Chief Trophy college football series will once again be televised by CBS Sports (WCBS-2 in New York).

Army will take on Air Force in the second Commanders’ Classic game from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on November 5. Again, it will be an 11:30 a.m. ET start.

The annual Army-Navy game will be played in Philadelphia on December 10, with a 3 p.m. start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIGit_0fqFU70f00

The CIC series kicks off on October 1 when Navy visits Air Force for a noon start.

Army retained the trophy in 2021 with the three service academies each gaining a win: Air Force beat Navy, 23-3; Army topped Air Force, 21-14 in overtime; and, Navy beat Army, 17-13.

Army won the trophy for the ninth time in 2020 and the third time since Jeff Monken took over as head coach. Navy last won in 2019, for the 16th time. Air Force last won in 2016, for the 20th time.

The start times for the six Army home games at Michie Stadium have been set for noon with each televised by long-time cable TV partner CBS Sports Network.

Start times for the other three road games have not been determined. Kickoff and network assignments are usually made six or 12 days ahead of time.

Road foes Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest and Troy have TV deals with the ESPN networks. Massachusetts put home games on subscription FloSports.com last season.

2022 Army schedule

September

Sat. 3 – at Coastal Carolina, TBD (CBSSN); Sat. 10 – Texas San Antonio, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 17 – Villanova (CBSSN), noon; Sat. 24 – bye

October

Sat. 1 – Georgia State, noon; Sat. 8 – at Wake Forest, TBD; Sat. 15 – Colgate, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 22 – Louisiana-Monroe, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 29 – bye

November

Sat. 5 – vs. Air Force, at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m. (WCBS-2); Sat. 12 – at Troy, TBD; Sat. 19 – Connecticut, noon (CBSSN); Sat. 26 – at Massachusetts, TBD

December

Sat. 10 – vs. Navy, at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (WCBS-2)

Times Herald-Record

Girls lacrosse: James I. O'Neill defends Class D championship, behind Alberici's 7 goals

WEST POINT — She's a big puzzle piece to the O'Neill girls lacrosse team offense. And freshman Bella Alberici showed why. No. 1 James I. O'Neill defeated No. 2 Red Hook, 19-7, in the Section 9 Class D girls lacrosse championship at James I. O'Neill High School on Thursday, behind Alberici's seven goals. This was the second consecutive year O'Neill has won the section title.
WEST POINT, NY
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin woman finds lost father — at his suggestion

Growing up, Janice Segure, who was born to a teenage mother and raised by her grandparents, never knew her real father, but finding him was always in the back of her mind. Last month, Segure, of Baldwin, who is now 57, was finally reunited with her missing father — after meeting him unknowingly and taking him up on his suggestion of doing a 23andMe DNA test.
BALDWIN, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Dice Man Cometh…A Month Sooner to Poughkeepsie

Andrew Dice Clay shows were originally scheduled for August in Poughkeepsie and have been moved up. But for good reason. We previously reported that comic legend Andrew Dice Clay was set to play a special, intimate three-show engagement this August at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. The Dice Man has been doing his Club Dice Tour, performing at smaller venues around the country. Well, it looks like fans waiting to see the legend in Poughkeepsie will get to see him sooner than later.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Morristown Minute

Guns, Data, History, and the 2nd Amendment (Opinion)

A data-driven, historical analysis of the gun culture in America and our second amendment rights. There are nearly 40 million people living in Iraq, as of 2017. A Small Arms Survey conducted the same year estimated that over 7.5 million guns were in “civilian possession.” Overall, there were about 20 “civilian firearms” for every 100 people in Iraq in 2017.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
News 12

Cornwall officials vote to 'fire' longtime ambulance corps

Cornwall officials voted last night to fire their longtime ambulance provider, after announcing the controversial plans last week. The town terminated its agreement with Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps citing management and response time concerns. New Windsor Ambulance Corps will now provide emergency medical and advanced life support services for the...
CORNWALL, NY
