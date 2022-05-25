ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua, OH

Mantua Village dedicating KIA monument at Hillside Cemetery Tuesday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
The Village of Mantua is inviting the public to a dedication ceremony for the new K.I.A. monument at Hillside Cemetery this Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The stone, which was installed in fall 2021, includes the names of five servicemen from the village who were killed in action, with room for additional names if necessary. The monument's nearly $5,000 purchase price was donated, with additional funds received for expenses such as landscaping around it.

