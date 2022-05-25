ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Senator fights to raise age of gun purchases

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMvuX_0fqFTYTa00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Gun violence, especially among young people has been on the rise both nationally and in Utah alone. Just last week Lily Conroy, a junior at Springville High School was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Masao Kaanga, 19-years-old, and left in critical condition. Shortly after, Kaanga fatally shot himself.

Roughly two weeks ago on May 14 in Buffalo, N.Y., an 18-year old shot up a supermarket killing 10. Yesterday, May 24, an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Tex., killed at least 19 in a violent elementary school shooting .

Park City police search for break-in suspects

Earlier this morning, Senator Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) took a stand against the climbing rates of gun violence among American adolescents. Kitchen opened a bill file to raise the age of eligibility for purchasing a firearm in Utah from 18 to 21-years-old.

“This bill is simple,” said Senator Kitchen. “If you are not able to consume alcohol, why should you be able to buy a gun? I have been a student made to participate in active shooter drills. I have met with children and parents who are scared to go to school. That we offer condolences is not enough. Where is the urgency? If we don’t act now this will happen again, and again. This bill is the least we can do to keep our communities safe.”

A breakdown of Utah’s marijuana laws: What is legal?

According to the Utah State Senate, yesterday’s shooting in Uvalde, Tex., marks the twenty-seventh school shooting in 2022. On average, 400 people will die by guns every year in Utah, making the state No. 25 in terms of the highest rates of gun deaths.

According to Giffords Law Center , data suggests that young people disproportionately commit gun homicides. In America, 18 to 20-year-old comprise just four percent of the population, but account for 17% of known homicide offenders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 5

David Rubinger
3d ago

if an 18 year old is old enough to join the service and be issued I'm fully automatic machine gun then they're old enough to buy a gun. if more people were armed it would be less gun violence. why because armed people are not victims they can defend themselves. unarmed people tend to become victims.

Reply
6
Todd Patten
3d ago

not the answer and quit using things like this to push your agenda. politicians coming out in droves to push their agendas after a tragedy

Reply
2
Tom Olson
3d ago

Do you think the twelve-year-old gang members that have guns bought them legally figure that 1 out 1st

Reply
3
Related
ABC4

Signs honoring veterans to be placed along I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will install two new 5-foot by 10-foot signs on I-15 near Point of the Mountain in honorary recognition of the interstate as the Veterans’ Memorial Highway.  I-15 was initially deemed the Veterans’ Memorial Highway back in 1998, but since then there have […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Increase in fights, cyberbullying worries parents

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – This week marks the end of the school year for schools across Utah. However, even as class lets out for summer break, parents of students at Weber School District are worried about increasingly violent bullying. According to the school district, social media may be making the problem worse.   “You can […]
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

What are the coolest coffee shops in Utah?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the World Population Review, Utah is made up of roughly 68.55% Latter-day Saints. Despite this, the Salt Lake coffee scene is buzzing – literally. Judging by the array of cafés in the area, it seems that residents can’t get their hands on enough lattes and cold brews […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah is home to second-largest percentage of WWII veterans

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. population of veterans has slowly declined each year. The share of adult veterans peaked in 1970 when nearly 44% of the adult population had served in the military. The U.S. draft ended in 1973 and since then, service members have aged and passed over the decades. The total veteran population […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Rights#School Shooting#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Springville High School#American#The Utah State Senate
ABC4

Utah is the #2 state with the most land owned by the federal government

(STACKER) – The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. The Forest […]
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Lien: It’s Time for Golf Courses to Pay Their Dues

I hate golf courses. I think about them all the time (I wouldn’t, as it’s illegal, but I often have the thought). They’re a waste of space and water, with only a dozen or so people playing on acres of open land at a time. Historically, golf has not allowed women or people of color to play and remains unavailable to lower-income individuals. In Utah, about 282,000 people play the sport, making up only about 11% of our population. Rich, white men continue to dominate the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
KIDO Talk Radio

Utah Republican Governor Cox Loves Little Takes Shot At McGeachin

Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox can't keep his mind off his favorite fellow Republican governor. During his monthly town hall meeting on PBS, Cox was speaking when he decided to share his opinion about Idaho's recent Republican Primary. (What Republican governor has a monthly press event on PBS? Does Utah not have several Conservative talk stations?)
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How dire is the drought in Utah this season?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With some recent rainfall covering parts of Utah, how much did the weather activity help snowpack levels? “Our lands are tinder dry, and with May and June forecasted to be hotter and drier […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Showers with fire concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We remain above average today after seeing the hottest day of the year yesterday, but major change grips the Great Basin by Saturday with some more subtle changes of today. The ridge of high pressure is currently shifting to the east and allowing winds to increase. The uptick in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

A breakdown of Utah’s marijuana laws: What is legal?

UTAH (ABC4) – Though the laws for marijuana use seem to be loosening up throughout the nation, Utah legislatures still hold a tight grip on the state’s cannabis regulations. With that, it’s important to recognize that in a democratic society, states get the advantage of making their own laws around recreational drugs. La Jolla notes […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought making encounters with black bears more likely

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advised that encounters with black bears might be more likely this year because of the drought. The Utah Department of Natural Resources mentioned the increased risk of black bear encounters in its weekly drought update, “Black bears are the only species of bear in Utah, and they live and roam across much of the state. The likelihood of conflicts with bears often increases during drought years when a bear’s normal food supply is decreased, leading them to seek alternate food sources.”
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy