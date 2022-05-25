ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Young adult, teen charged with attempted criminal homicide in Beaver Falls

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbphM_0fqFSWol00

BEAVER FALLS – Two individuals – Giovanni Edward Crivelli, 16, of Freedom, and James Parker Miskulin, 18, of Rochester, are each charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection with a reported stabbing incident in the city.

Court papers state at approximately 11:28 p.m. May 20, police were dispatched to 40 Harmony Dwellings for a report of a male who was stabbed.

The victim, who The Times will not identify, claimed Crivelli was the one who stabbed them over money for drugs.

Police said the male was losing a lot of blood at the scene and had three open stab wounds, one to the left front abdomen, one to the left side of the lower back which appeared to puncture a lung, and one at the top of the back/shoulder area.

He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

A witness told police they saw two males chase the individual and attack him in the corner of a basketball court, taking off afterward. A blood trail was seen from the basketball court to the residence.

Police later examined surveillance footage showcasing this reported attack at the court.

Police later interviewed an individual who said they drove Crivelli and Miskulin to the scene, with the pair reportedly stating they stabbed the victim.

A knife was later found at the scene.

Court papers state the victim is still in intensive care after receiving multiple surgeries for life-threatening injuries and is currently on life support.

Crivelli is additionally charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, while Miskulin is additionally charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy of reckless endangerment.

Both remain in custody on $500,000 monetary bonds.

Efforts to reach the attorney representing Crivelli were unsuccessful by deadline.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

A man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant April 25 for an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Beaver Falls, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Freedom, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Rochester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Parker, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect related to deadly South Side Slopes shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in the South Side Slopes. Police are looking for 22-year-old Zahvair Palmer in relation to the shooting of Adam Cloud on March 19, 2022, in the South Side Slopes. On that date, police say Palmer shot Cloud in the chest around 10:30 p.m., killing him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Women Charged In City Drug Bust

Two women are facing charges after a drug bust in the City of Butler. The Butler County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street, which is in the city’s West End neighborhood. Police say they arrested 60-year-old Constance...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Adult#James Parker#Basketball Court#Violent Crime#Harmony Dwellings
WHIZ

Four Arrested in Theft Ring

Four men are behind bars in Guernsey County following a bust of a theft ring. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 39-year-old McKinley Black of Buffalo, 49-year-old Jean Paul Geiger of Middlebourne, 28-year-old Sylvan Cline of Quaker City and 40-year-old Brandon Robert of Buffalo are all charged with breaking and entering and grand theft.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg man sentenced to prison for teen bathroom images

A Greensburg man was ordered Thursday to serve up to five years in prison for secretly recording images of two teenage girls in a bathroom. Carlos Rafael Alvarado, 49, was convicted following a nonjury trial in February of one felony charge of attempting to record illicit images of a child and misdemeanor offenses of invasion of privacy and other related counts.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Clarion County Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Dirt Bike from Juvenile, Threatening to Shoot Him

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a juvenile and stole his dirt bike at a convenience store in Rimersburg. According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Thursday, May 26, filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Allen Ceffe Griffin III, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$4.5k cash reward offered to find Johnstown killer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog. On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man's gunshot wound leads to Pittsburgh police investigation in Homewood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a possible crime scene in the city’s Homewood neighborhood after a man arrived at an area hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound. The man was in stable condition when he appeared at the hospital shortly after 3:30 a.m., police said. Police said the potential...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Student arrested after Altoona school threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report. Altoona police were notified Wednesday, May 25, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that […]
ALTOONA, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist dies in accident, pickup driver arrested for DUI

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident on May 26 in Crawford County has led to the death of a motorcyclist and the arrest of a pickup truck driver. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash occurred at about 4:33 p.m. on Plank Road at the intersection of Irish Road in Venango Township. A 42-year-old […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy