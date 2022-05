A gallon of gas in Indiana is averaging $4.57, according to Gas Buddy. Northwest Indiana continues to see the highest average price per gallon at $4.86. In Lake County, the cheapest gas is $4.67 a gallon, at two stations in Merrillville. Porter County's cheapest gas is $4.67 a gallon in Burns Harbor. LaPorte County's cheapest gas is in La Porte, at $4.57 a gallon.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO