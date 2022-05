LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Panhandle woman was sentenced Friday on federal meth distribution charges. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, of Scottsbluff, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 70 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Rojas will begin a four-year term of supervised release.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO