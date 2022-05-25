Plainview officer injured with vehicle, 18-year-old arrested

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) – Lubbock police tell us 35-year-old Kesha Reed has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 3500 block of 34th Street around 2 a.m. Police tell us a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Reed, and a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Stephanie Stroud, were both traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of 34th Street. The Fusion was in front of the Equinox when the Equinox collided into the back of the Fusion. The Fusion came to rest in the westbound lanes of 34th Street, and the Equinox traveled into the Caprock Café parking lot and struck a light pole.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO