Plainview, TX

Plainview officer injured with vehicle, 18-year-old arrested

By KCBD Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after being accused of injuring the officer with a vehicle on Sunday morning. At 1:20...

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Major crash unit called overnight to 34th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plainview, TX
Plainview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Man arrested in connection with killing of Clovis man earlier this month

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Clovis police have arrested a man in connection with the May 11 shooting death of Manuel Rodriguez. The Clovis Police Department said detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Ray Gomez, 49, accusing him of murder in the first degree. Gomez was arrested and taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
CLOVIS, NM
Man Found Dead In Amarillo Home

Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
AMARILLO, TX
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) – Lubbock police tell us 35-year-old Kesha Reed has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 3500 block of 34th Street around 2 a.m. Police tell us a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Reed, and a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Stephanie Stroud, were both traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of 34th Street. The Fusion was in front of the Equinox when the Equinox collided into the back of the Fusion. The Fusion came to rest in the westbound lanes of 34th Street, and the Equinox traveled into the Caprock Café parking lot and struck a light pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
Head On Motorcycle Crash

Amarillo Police are looking into a motorcycle-SUV accident that happened Wednesday night. The wreck happened at 7:25 p.m. at southwest 28th and Washington Street. The black SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was going eastbound on 28th and turned northbound onto Washington Street, when the motorcycle, going southbound on Washington, smacked into the front of the SUV.
AMARILLO, TX
Man killed in moped crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash in mid-May at the intersection Boston Ave. and 2nd Place. On May 16, officers responded to the area for a crash with serious injuries. 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez was taken to UMC. He died at the hospital on May 25, according to police.
LUBBOCK, TX
Public Safety
Cars
Law Enforcement
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A man is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Southwest Lubbock Thursday night. Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection 82nd Street and Upland Ave. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. Officers found motorcyclist 51-year-old Troy Locke with...
LUBBOCK, TX
LPD investigates fatal scooter collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a May 16th collision in North Lubbock that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez. Officers were called to the intersection of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Man Runs Red Light, Crashes Motorcycle Into Woman’s SUV

A Lubbock man was involved in a motorcycle collision in Southwest Lubbock Thursday evening, May 26th. Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KAMC news reports that the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit’s investigation report into the incident revealed that 51-year-old Troy Locke was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street while riding his motorcycle and ran a red light. The traffic law violation resulted in Locke colliding his motorcycle with an SUV belonging to 46-year-old Tammy Lowery. Lowery was heading west and turning onto Upland Avenue before Locke initially collided with her vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
Amarillo Police respond to early morning shooting at nightclub

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that happened Thursday morning at a nightclub in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired call to a nightclub in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard around 2:07 a.m. Thursday. When officers […]
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Petersburg man was killed in a crash in Hale County Wednesday night. DPS officials say a farm tractor was traveling eastbound on FM 54, northwest of Petersburg, in the middle of the roadway. A second vehicle attempted to pass and struck a hayfork on the back of the tractor, according to DPS.
HALE COUNTY, TX
2 Plainview PD officers promoted

New Cpl. Ruben Ramirez stands with Chief Derrick Watson. (Provided by the City of Plainview) Two Plainview Police officers recently received promotions. Officers Ruben Ramirez, who has served the Plainview PD for more than five years, and Jose Flores, who has served for four years, were both promoted to corporal.
PLAINVIEW, TX

