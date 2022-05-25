ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah lawmaker proposes legislation to raise age to purchase firearms

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjLan_0fqFPfqd00

A Utah legislator says he is proposing legislation that would raise the age to purchase a firearm in the state from 18 to 21 years old.

WATCH: Official details how gunman entered Texas classroom

State Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) made the announcement the day after 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting in Texas . In the wake of the shooting, frustration over lawmakers inability to curb mass shootings through gun control has become a talking point.

“This bill is simple,” said Kitchen. “If you are not able to consume alcohol, why should you be able to buy a gun?"

A fact sheet from the Giffords Law Center provided by Kitchen's office says data suggests that 18-20-year-olds account for 17% of "known homicide offenders." It also claimed a study showed a 9% decline in gun suicides in states that raised the age to purchase firearms.

"I have met with children and parents who are scared to go to school. That we offer condolences is not enough. Where is the urgency?," asked Kitchen. "If we don’t act now this will happen again, and again. This bill is the least we can do to keep our communities safe."

McCall Lyon with The Children's Center Utah joined FOX 13 News below to discuss how to talk to children about tragic news

In-Depth: How to talk to kids about tragic news

Kitchen's release said 400 people die by guns in Utah in an average year, ranking 25th in the country.

Comments / 9

Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

13% are homicides 84% are suicides. Suicide is a thought process and a form of mental illness. Raising the age will not change the suicide rate. Professions like law enforcement and military have higher than normal suicide rates, and people in these professions are almost always over 21. Combating mental illness is the key. Not more restrictive gun control laws.

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

that solves nothing. they can go to war at 18 but can't have a gun.

Reply(1)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
KIDO Talk Radio

Utah Republican Governor Cox Loves Little Takes Shot At McGeachin

Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox can't keep his mind off his favorite fellow Republican governor. During his monthly town hall meeting on PBS, Cox was speaking when he decided to share his opinion about Idaho's recent Republican Primary. (What Republican governor has a monthly press event on PBS? Does Utah not have several Conservative talk stations?)
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Guns#Gun Control#Suicide#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Giffords Law Center
dailyutahchronicle.com

Lien: It’s Time for Golf Courses to Pay Their Dues

I hate golf courses. I think about them all the time (I wouldn’t, as it’s illegal, but I often have the thought). They’re a waste of space and water, with only a dozen or so people playing on acres of open land at a time. Historically, golf has not allowed women or people of color to play and remains unavailable to lower-income individuals. In Utah, about 282,000 people play the sport, making up only about 11% of our population. Rich, white men continue to dominate the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

A breakdown of Utah’s marijuana laws: What is legal?

UTAH (ABC4) – Though the laws for marijuana use seem to be loosening up throughout the nation, Utah legislatures still hold a tight grip on the state’s cannabis regulations. With that, it’s important to recognize that in a democratic society, states get the advantage of making their own laws around recreational drugs. La Jolla notes […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How 18 years, 2 Utah senators and nearly $220 million help the Navajo

SALT LAKE CITY — A historic agreement sets aside what was destined to be a protracted legal battle between the Navajo Nation and the state of Utah over rights to water in the Colorado River. With that agreement comes nearly $220 million in funding for the Navajo to provide...
ksl.com

'We need to make a change': Utah agencies take aim at poor driving habits ahead of summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordin Petersen Seamons's husband, Devin, died about three and a half years ago, but she can still remember well the last moments of his life. Standing about a foot from a large photo of their happy family, she wasn't far from where the young couple planned on going on Dec. 23, 2018. They were living in Logan and had just started their journey with their 2-year-old daughter south to Temple Square to view Christmas lights in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

These are the safest cities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With the demographic and landscape of Utah ever-changing, many locals and new residents have settled into the Beehive State, proudly calling it home. When searching for a place to settle down or raise a family, arguably, the most important factor to consider is safety. Ensuring your future neighborhood and the wider community […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How dire is the drought in Utah this season?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With some recent rainfall covering parts of Utah, how much did the weather activity help snowpack levels? “Our lands are tinder dry, and with May and June forecasted to be hotter and drier […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What are the coolest coffee shops in Utah?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the World Population Review, Utah is made up of roughly 68.55% Latter-day Saints. Despite this, the Salt Lake coffee scene is buzzing – literally. Judging by the array of cafés in the area, it seems that residents can’t get their hands on enough lattes and cold brews […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy