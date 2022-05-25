ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Sheriff’s report 5-26-22

By ohtadmin
Lakefield Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy assisted a motorist who ran out of gas in Jackson. A deputy responded to a report of the unlawful deposit of garbage in Weimer Township. Someone dumped several old tires in a farm field. Deputies assisted the Lakefield Ambulance with a medical call. A deputy responded to...

www.lakefieldstandard.com

Comments / 0

