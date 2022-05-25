Read full article on original website
WHSV
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
Coffee Hound closed for repairs -- set to reopen Tuesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday. A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside. Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said...
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Central High School put their skills to the test Saturday morning. “A few of our members came together to prepare a meal for our community to help out,” Keriana Stottlemyer, president of FCCLA at Central High School said.
Linville church connects with community through warm meals
LINVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - For 25 years, Linville United Methodist Church has been making warm meals to deliver to people all across Rockingham County once a month. When the Ministry Through Meals program started, the church group was preparing around 50 meals a month. Now that number is closer to 130, with almost 1,500 made just this year.
Achieving health and fitness goals in the new year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By this time next week the holiday season will be wrapped up and a new year will begin. It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s resolutions. “We start seeing an increase in business as...
Zeus Digital Theater brings tradition and large crowds to Christmas Day
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - For many, it’s a Christmas tradition. Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is one of the few places you could find open on Christmas Day. “We noticed that there’s a lot of families that have family tradition where they wake up do their whole present ceremony type of thing, and they’ll you know kind want to still do something at the end of the day maybe a dinner or come to the movie,” Cody Duff, General Manager at Zeus Digital Theater said.
