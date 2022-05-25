ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Coffee Hound closed for repairs -- set to reopen Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday. A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside. Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Linville church connects with community through warm meals

LINVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - For 25 years, Linville United Methodist Church has been making warm meals to deliver to people all across Rockingham County once a month. When the Ministry Through Meals program started, the church group was preparing around 50 meals a month. Now that number is closer to 130, with almost 1,500 made just this year.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Achieving health and fitness goals in the new year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By this time next week the holiday season will be wrapped up and a new year will begin. It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s resolutions. “We start seeing an increase in business as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Zeus Digital Theater brings tradition and large crowds to Christmas Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - For many, it’s a Christmas tradition. Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is one of the few places you could find open on Christmas Day. “We noticed that there’s a lot of families that have family tradition where they wake up do their whole present ceremony type of thing, and they’ll you know kind want to still do something at the end of the day maybe a dinner or come to the movie,” Cody Duff, General Manager at Zeus Digital Theater said.
WAYNESBORO, VA

