ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Run benefits Stonegate Elementary SRO in cancer battle

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer. The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school. “Our organization, the...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Silver Alert cancelled for southern Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled. The Columbus Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old female. Watts was missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, IN
Current Publishing

Hine earns Teacher of the Year honor

Kelly Hine knew she was being honored as Union Elementary Teacher of the Year. Then came the topper when Hine was recognized as Zionsville Community Schools Teacher of the Year. “I was totally surprised about getting the district honor,” Hine said. The recognition was announced at the May 9...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Zionsville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Society
Boone County, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
County
Boone County, IN
wibqam.com

Motorists asked to be cautious of deer on roads

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather warms up, drivers are asked to be more cautious of deer on the roadways. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the months of June and July often see an increase in vehicle vs deer accidents due to more fawns being out.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Beech Grove mayor calls for change after Texas school shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Dennis Buckley, the mayor of Beech Grove, wants people to press their lawmakers to take action following Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a statement released Thursday, Buckley asked the public to hold elected officials accountable for what he...
BEECH GROVE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#Cancer#Older Adults Lifestyle#School Resource Officer#Charity#Stonegate Elementary Sro#Stonegate Elementary#Zionsville Middle School#Sponsor Body Outfitters
WTHR

Worker dies at Lebanon construction site

LEBANON, Ind — A construction worker died Wednesday evening in Lebanon after strong winds from an approaching storm pushed over an elevated platform. Boone County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 6:15 p.m. about a person that had fallen at a work site at 904 Edwards Drive, near State Road 39 and West 200 South.
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHR

4 years since Noblesville school shooting | Here's what's changed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Friday marks four years since the shooting inside Noblesville West Middle School. A student opened fire, shooting classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman. Seaman then took down the gunman. The 13-year-old boy was ordered to a juvenile detention facility until his 18th birthday. The district...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: More concerned by distracted drivers

Regarding your recent Current in Carmel article about pedestrians and roundabout safety, my experience has been not so much about driver courtesy when trying to cross as a pedestrian as much as oblivious drivers speeding by talking on their handheld cellphones, which I believe is illegal in Indiana. Perhaps higher fines? Although I hate to place further burdens on police, it does seem to be an issue of public safety.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

4 suspects reportedly point gun at children on school bus in Avon

AVON, Ind. — At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriffs Department and Avon Police Department received a report of 4 juveniles in a gray passenger van and one who pointed a gun at the caller, who was familiar with the juvenile. That specific juvenile also...
AVON, IN
WCIA

Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Current Publishing

Noblesville police arrest two suspects after hearing shots

Noblesville Police Dept. arrested two Noblesville residents May 26 after reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Washington Street in Noblesville. Anthony Sanchez, 25, of Noblesville was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness (shooting into a dwelling), criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Jesus Sanchez, 42, of Noblesville was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy