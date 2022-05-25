ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wellness Wednesday: Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on ways to support your child’s mental health.

  • Persistent sadness — two or more weeks
  • Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions
  • Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself
  • Talking about death or suicide
  • Outbursts or extreme irritability
  • Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful
  • Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality
  • Changes in eating habits
  • Loss of weight
  • Difficulty sleeping
  • Frequent headaches or stomachaches
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Changes in academic performance
  • Avoiding or missing school

