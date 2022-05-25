Wellness Wednesday: Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing.
The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on ways to support your child’s mental health.
- Persistent sadness — two or more weeks
- Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions
- Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself
- Talking about death or suicide
- Outbursts or extreme irritability
- Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful
- Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality
- Changes in eating habits
- Loss of weight
- Difficulty sleeping
- Frequent headaches or stomachaches
- Difficulty concentrating
- Changes in academic performance
- Avoiding or missing school
