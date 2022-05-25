ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Tuesday brings May Primary results; new DA in town

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Local attorney Champ Crocker unseated 18-year incumbent Wilson Blaylock for the Cullman County District Attorney race.

Crocker shared, “This is the result of a lot of hard work but not just by me. It’s been hard work put in by my family, by my wife, by friends, volunteers and donors who have all helped us.

“We got out in this county. We talked to people, and we listened to people. We went to 135 public meetings in about six months and that really makes a difference.

“I just want to thank the people of Cullman County for giving me this chance. I promise to work hard for them and make them proud.”

Incumbents Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman, Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick and Cullman County Board of Education members Kenny Brockman and Mike Graves all retained their seats.

Marchman thanked the voters, saying, “I have been proud to represent the district and look forward to continuing to serve the people of Cullman County.”

The Cullman County Commission for District Four will see a runoff between Kristi Creel Bain and Corey Freeman.

State Republican Executive Committee Place Two saw Nathan Haynes take the win with Place Three going to Alan Crisologo. Sam Roberts won Place Four.

Cullman County Republican Executive Committee East Side saw Ken Brown, Jamie Speakman and Ryan Whisenhunt victorious.

The Cullman County Republican Executive Committee At Large seats were won by Jeff Clemons, Steve Cummings, Kelly Duke, Roger Gentry, Corey Harbison, Nathan Haynes, Emily Niezer Johnston, Rex Sorrow and Wayne Walker.

In addition to his spot on the State Republican Executive Committee, Sam Roberts also won a spot on the Cullman County Executive Committee.

Voters will return on June 21 for the runoff election.

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
