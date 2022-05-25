ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake Charter Township, MI

2 charged with murder of 2 teens in White Lake Township

By Darren Cunningham
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPMVU_0fqFOi2500

Two teens face the possibility of life in prison for the murders of two Highland Township teens. Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow, both 18 years old, were charged Wednesday in the Oakland County 52-2 District Court.

The murders happened Saturday morning in White Lake Township at Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park.

Investigators say Cameron Duckworth, 19, and 16-year-old Drake Mancuso were shot multiple times .

The judge charged Wright and Morrow with felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm.

After the arraignment, Cameron's mother Emily Duckworth spoke with 7 Action News.

"I’ll never have my baby back, ever," she sobbed. "But I do feel like justice so far is being served, and I really would like to commend the White Lake Police Department."

“(Cameron) took Drake under his wing. Him and Drake were great friends and I think he just… he wouldn’t have been associated with those two. He wouldn’t have been where he was. I’m not sure if he knew if those two were going to be there," she said.

Investigators said the four teens agreed to go to a wooded area of the park near a pond. Police identified Morrow as the trigger man and Wright was the getaway driver.

Duckworth blames drugs, toxic music and poor parenting for the suspects’ alleged actions and says her neighbor’s surveillance camera spotted Morrow acting strangely prior to the crimes.

“But I know that Steven (Morrow) was on that camera looking in my windows the day before and spending quite a lot of time at my house. I’ve heard that. I think that there was just a bit of envy or jealousy there for some reason and that’s very sad and I think mental health problems had to exist before then because normal people don’t do this," she said.

Duckworth said the judge denying bond for both suspects was "the best choice."

Wright and Morrow are due back in court June 7 for their probable cause hearing.

Comments / 2

Related
WNEM

Michigan sheriff recalls response to Oxford following deadly Texas shooting

Our top stories this morning, no criminal charges coming in a series of events involving a man wrongly accused of shoplifting, a man was arrested after police say he brought a toy gun to the Genesee County Jail and pointed it at people in the lobby, and Michigan business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit to try and get on the August primary ballot.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Spinal Column

Felony murder charges brought in shooting deaths

Felony murder topped the list of charges against Steven Morrow, 18, and Jesse Wright, 18, in the shooting deaths of Highland residents Drake Mancuso, 16, and Cameron Duckworth, 20. The arraignment of the suspects took place before the Honorable Judge Joseph G. Fabrizio at the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Lake Charter Township, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence for man who killed girlfriend at Madison Heights motel

A Detroit man charged with killing his girlfriend in Madison Heights was sentenced May 19 in Oakland County Circuit Court.\. Jajuan Darvez West, 22, was ordered to spend 275 months to 80 years in prison for the July 19, 2021 death of Cireara Sutton 29. In an agreement with the prosecution, West pleaded no contest to second degree murder — amended from a charge of first degree murder.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Mental Health#Older Adults Lifestyle#Violent Crime#Action News
The Oakland Press

Woman nailed with fine for tossing cigarette out window

For some smokers, tossing a cigarette or cigarette butt out a car window while driving is done without much thought. But one Michigan woman recently found out there can be consequences for treating the outdoors like one’s personal ashtray: A hit in the wallet. At a hearing Wednesday in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week. Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations. “Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office...
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy