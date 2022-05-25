7 must-try Louisville foods | New food truck program | Best Louisville biscuits

Happy Memorial Day weekend! It's warm again, it's Forecastle weekend and the food world is popping with delicious snacks to try. Plus your favorite seasonal chefs will be rotating their menus soon, so stay tuned for that. Onward!

Food Truck Wednesdays — A new weekly lunchtime series is coming to downtown Louisville! It starts June 1 and will have food trucks available on the 200 block of Fourth Street. The food truck list varies and more will be added; some participants include Good Belly, Celtic Pig, Flavaville, Lil Cheezers and Bamba Egg Rolls.

'More than the bottom line' — Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh are still in pandemic mode, with all the business fluctuations that come with it. But they're not discouraged. Owner Anoosh Shariat, who in the early days of the pandemic opened a soup kitchen for out-of-work restaurant employees, said that "by giving, we get more." Here's more ways he's supporting his staff and community.

7 must-try Louisville foods — There's hundreds of restaurants in Louisville, and the folks at Louisville Tourism definitely know which ones to highlight. Here's seven you won't want to miss, including Le Moo chips and queso, green beans at Frankfort Avenue Beer Depot and the chili at Check's Cafe.

8 nearby wineries to try — Even in Bourbon Country, vineyards and wineries are scattered throughout. Here's a handful you can visit within an afternoon's drive from Louisville, including Baker-Bird Winery, Forest Edge Winery and Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards.

8 must-try buttermilk biscuits — There's some restaurants in the city that make biscuits their sole focus. Others are just really, really well known for their biscuits and gravy or biscuit sandwiches. Here's a roundup of eight places to try that make flaky, from-scratch biscuits every day.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe!

Dahlia Ghabour