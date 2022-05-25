Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Western Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moravian Falls, or near Wilkesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Jonesville Boonville Ronda and Windy Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO