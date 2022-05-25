ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 12:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Localized amounts up to around 30 inches. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 20:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another wind advisory will be likely for this area from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Hickory, or 7 miles southwest of Mountain View, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Connelly Springs around 510 PM EDT. Hickory, Hickory Regional Airport, Longview, Hildebran and Icard around 520 PM EDT. Bethlehem, St. Stephens, Hudson and Sawmills around 530 PM EDT. Taylorsville and Lake Hickory around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Cooksville and Millersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 707 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldale, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Spencer and Callands. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a waterspout and gusty winds along a line extending from near Port St. Joe to 23 miles southwest of Apalachicola to 39 miles south of Mexico Beach. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou and Willis Landing. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Western Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moravian Falls, or near Wilkesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Jonesville Boonville Ronda and Windy Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bartholomew, Jennings by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bartholomew; Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * The tornado will be near Azalia around 635 PM EDT. Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT. Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carteret, or near Huguenot, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oakwood around 505 PM EDT. Elizabeth and Todt Hill around 510 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 515 PM EDT. Jersey City and Flatbush around 520 PM EDT. Hoboken and Lyndhurst around 525 PM EDT. Rutherford and Secaucus around 530 PM EDT. Ridgefield and Jackson Heights around 535 PM EDT. Flushing and Mott Haven around 540 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Central Power County in southeastern Idaho Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cold Water Rest Area, or 10 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Massacre Rocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PDT /7 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda, central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire Weather Zone 101. In Nevada...Fire Weather Zone 466. * TIMING...Widespread gusty winds will develop early this afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1159 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Walkersville to near Ballenger Creek to near Poolesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Frederick, Westminster, Damascus, Thurmont, Poolesville, Harry Grove Stadium, Montgomery Village, Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Taneytown, Walkersville, Braddock Heights, New Market, Green Valley, Clover Hill, Discovery-Spring Garden, Boyds and Linganore-Bartonsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central and northern Virginia. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stafford County in northern Virginia King George County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1130 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Massaponax to Milford, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Potomac Creek, Nanjemoy Creek, Aquia Creek, Port Royal, Falmouth, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Potomac Beach, Weedonville, Ninde, White Oak, Sealston, Jersey, Berthaville, Dogue and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Weber and east central Box Elder Counties through 1100 PM MDT At 1022 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 15 miles east of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 26 miles west of Brigham City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Gunnison Island and West Warren. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet and a high risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. Highest surf in southern San Diego County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

