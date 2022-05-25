ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fairfield, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 02:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Fairfield; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto DENSE RIVER VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Dense river valley fog will develop early this morning could reduce visibility to under one quarter of a mile. The fog should start to lift after sunrise, and then dissipate altogether by 9 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for widely varying visibilities. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland DENSE RIVER VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Dense river valley fog will develop early this morning could reduce visibility to under one quarter of a mile. The fog should start to lift after sunrise, and then dissipate altogether by 9 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for widely varying visibilities. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE RIVER VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Dense river valley fog will develop early this morning could reduce visibility to under one quarter of a mile. The fog should start to lift after sunrise, and then dissipate altogether by 9 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for widely varying visibilities. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bartholomew, Jennings by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bartholomew; Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * The tornado will be near Azalia around 635 PM EDT. Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT. Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Cheviot, OH
City
Shawnee, OH
City
Forest Park, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Bridgetown North, OH
City
Mount Healthy, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Union, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe POCKETS OF DENSE VALLEY FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING Widespread valley fog is developing early this morning. Some of the fog could become dense with visibilities reduced to under one quarter of a mile. If traveling this morning, be prepared for widely varying visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low-beam headlights only. The fog should lift and rapidly dissipate after sunrise.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Active weather returns: When to expect risk of strong-to-severe storms

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Active weather returns to the area on Wednesday with wet weather continuing into the end of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive with the best chance of seeing some stronger or even severe storms late in the afternoon and evening. Any one of these storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall. A small, brief, isolated tornado could also impact the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms move through Tri-State Thursday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and storms will push through the Tri-State this afternoon. The biggest threat will be heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning. Until 8 p.m.: Storms producing damaging wind, heavy rain, and localized flooding possible as well as some hail. 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Storm chances...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Railroad crossings in Hamilton reopen following train derailment

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Several railroad crossings in Hamilton are back open after a train derailment Friday morning. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt of the Hamilton Police Department says the train derailed around 8:05 a.m. at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Sgt. Burkhardt says the crossings reopened around 3:14 p.m.
HAMILTON, OH
#North Wind#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Rising Sun#Bright Hidden Valley
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along NB I-71 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — 10:25 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 192 toward 5th Street has been cleared, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Stop-and go traffic remains backed up to Exit 186 toward KY-371 and...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Overnight crash in Union Township leaves 1 person dead

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash in Union Township overnight. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded on interstate 71 southbound at milepost 29 in Warren County for the report of an accident between a semi and a van. The semi...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Crash blocks exit ramp from I-275 to I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — The left lane of the exit ramp along westbound I-275 at Exit 84 toward I-71/75 is blocked due to a crash, according to police. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 82 toward KY-1303 and Turkey Foot Road. Authorities advise motorists to expect minor delays and...
ERLANGER, KY
WRBI Radio

Nationwide alert issued for missing Versailles teen

VERSAILLES, IN — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood, who is missing from Versailles. She was last seen Monday, May 16. Wood is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 foot 5, and 130...
VERSAILLES, IN
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along NB I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell, all lanes reopen

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — 9:57 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along NB I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 9:07 a.m. The two left lanes along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 188 toward Dixie...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen at the I-71/U.S. 50 split following crash

CINCINNATI — 8:55 a.m. All lanes have been reopened at the northbound I-71 and U.S. 50 split following a crash that occurred before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 8:40 a.m. The two right lanes at the northbound I-71 and U.S. 50 split are blocked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lanes closed along SB I-71 for road maintenance

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes along southbound I-71 between the Dana Avenue exit and the Martin Luther King exit are closed for road maintenance, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic in the area is slow and congested. Authorities advise motorists to expect minor delays and use...
CINCINNATI, OH

