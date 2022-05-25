ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondhead, MS

Tornado warning issued for Kiln, Diamondhead and Lyman

By Jesse Lieberman
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Harrison County.

A severe thunderstorm capable of starting a tornado was near the Kiln or Diamondhead areas, the weather service said in a press release. It is moving northeast at 30 mph.

Based on its current trajectory, the storm is expected to be near Lyman around 3:35 p.m. after plowing through Diamondhead and Kiln earlier.

Interstate 10 between mile markers 8 and 21 are also in the projected path.

The press release warns of flying debris and that mobile homes, roofs, windows, trees and vehicles can be damaged.

