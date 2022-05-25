ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVE/KARD Family thanks its reporters for their hard work

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family will like to...

myarklamiss.com

Question of the Week with the KTVE/KARD Family

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On this week’s edition of Question of the Week with the KTVE/KARD Family, we posed an interesting question to our viewers in honor of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd’s 16th year at KTVE/KARD:. What is your favorite memory of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd?
WEST MONROE, LA
KTAL

Free admission to Splash Kingdom for donating blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe wins Louisiana’s Cleanest City Award in its category

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the City of Monroe celebrated its win of Louisiana’s Cleanest City Award in its category. Mayor Friday Ellis is excited to announce the City of Monroe has won the State Cleanest City Award in its category! A special congratulations goes out to our Sanitation And Community […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy accepted into Call Me MISTER program at Grambling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
GRAMBLING, LA
myarklamiss.com

Genealogy records reveal El Dorado Jane Doe’s true identity

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The story of El Dorado Jane Doe has been actively investigated since 1991 when an unidentified woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on July 10. For three decades, many have wondered who was murdered at the Whitehall Motel that year. Nearly thirty-one years...
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway prize winners

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end, and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced the winners of all the prizes, including the dream home. KTVE/KARD’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Morning Anchor and Executive Producer Mya Hudgins anchored a one-hour show special dedicated to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Andersons Produce Is Now Open

It is time for fresh from the farm fruits and veggies. Anderson’s Produce at Lake End is open for the 2022 season. Anderson’s Produce said, “We have a great crop in store this year for you.”. In addition to the freshest fruits and vegetables, Anderson’s has the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
K945

Shreveport Restaurant and Bar Burns to the Ground

Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEDM

Local law enforcement members awarded Louisiana State Police Lifesaving Award

On March 29, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies Casey Albritton and Chris Lambert responded to a reported head-on collision on Desiard Road/U. S. Hwy. 80 in Monroe. Deputy Lambert was first on the scene in less than one minute and found that one of the vehicles was on fire. Deputy Casey Albritton arrived shortly afterwards as did Louisiana State Trooper Darren Ragland.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wildlife Feed Ban and Carcass Export Ban could be extended on Franklin Parish

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries intends to extend the feeding and exporting ban in response to a single deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.  On May 27, 2022,The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries scheduled a public hearing at the Louisiana Experiment Station where local hunters, farmers, […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High School

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested. Natchez High […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash in Ouachita Parish claims life of Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WGNO

UPDATE: Man dies in Winn Parish deputy-involved shooting

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, their investigation discovered that Jackson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro, La. As deputies approached the facility, they observed the suspect allegedly operating a vehicle that was leaving the scene. Deputies identified the suspect to be […]
WINN PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

Grambling State University hosts STEM Saturday

GRAMBLING,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Stem Grambling is informing Grambling’s youth on circuits and electricity. Students involved in the event say they received an electrifying experience. Casey McGee, “In order for us to create a cradle to career pipeline in communities that are underserved we find kids in the community and give them...
GRAMBLING, LA

