KTVE/KARD Family thanks its reporters for their hard work

Ziggi’s Coffee has opened its 50th location in El Dorado. The drive-through coffee franchise first opened their doors in the small town of Longmont, CO and has since expanded nationally. On Tuesday, the 50th store was opened at 603 S. Timberlane Drive in El Dorado. “We are humbled and...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— We here at KTVE/KARD are celebrating 16 years with Chief Meteorologist of the Ark-La-Miss Jarod Floyd. Sixteen years is a long time to be employed at one job. So, we appreciate the dedication, guidance and all of Jarod’s hard work to keep this area informed and up-to-date when it comes to […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On this week’s edition of Question of the Week with the KTVE/KARD Family, we posed an interesting question to our viewers in honor of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd’s 16th year at KTVE/KARD:. What is your favorite memory of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the City of Monroe celebrated its win of Louisiana’s Cleanest City Award in its category. Mayor Friday Ellis is excited to announce the City of Monroe has won the State Cleanest City Award in its category! A special congratulations goes out to our Sanitation And Community […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The story of El Dorado Jane Doe has been actively investigated since 1991 when an unidentified woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on July 10. For three decades, many have wondered who was murdered at the Whitehall Motel that year. Nearly thirty-one years...
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into an adult male who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the adult male initiated a chat online with the minor while staying the night at a Vidalia hotel after traveling. During the […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end, and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced the winners of all the prizes, including the dream home. KTVE/KARD’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Morning Anchor and Executive Producer Mya Hudgins anchored a one-hour show special dedicated to […]
It is time for fresh from the farm fruits and veggies. Anderson’s Produce at Lake End is open for the 2022 season. Anderson’s Produce said, “We have a great crop in store this year for you.”. In addition to the freshest fruits and vegetables, Anderson’s has the...
Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Friday, teachers from El Dorado School District gathered to celebrate their hard work this year. The El Dorado Teacher Foundation program recognizes excellence in the El Dorado School District. Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary, Lisa Hooks of Barton Junior High and Ashlee Curtis of...
On March 29, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies Casey Albritton and Chris Lambert responded to a reported head-on collision on Desiard Road/U. S. Hwy. 80 in Monroe. Deputy Lambert was first on the scene in less than one minute and found that one of the vehicles was on fire. Deputy Casey Albritton arrived shortly afterwards as did Louisiana State Trooper Darren Ragland.
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries intends to extend the feeding and exporting ban in response to a single deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. On May 27, 2022,The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries scheduled a public hearing at the Louisiana Experiment Station where local hunters, farmers, […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested. Natchez High […]
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
Sterlington, La. (KNOE) - A man convicted of killing a Sterlington police sergeant in 2016 could be released from prison as early as October. Tracy Govan was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 but could be released as early as October 29 due to good behavior. On July...
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, their investigation discovered that Jackson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro, La. As deputies approached the facility, they observed the suspect allegedly operating a vehicle that was leaving the scene. Deputies identified the suspect to be […]
GRAMBLING,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Stem Grambling is informing Grambling’s youth on circuits and electricity. Students involved in the event say they received an electrifying experience. Casey McGee, “In order for us to create a cradle to career pipeline in communities that are underserved we find kids in the community and give them...
