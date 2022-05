COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "The biggest success to me is that the people will feel that they've had fair trials on both sides. That's really the...I don't view Husel or Mitchell as being a loss because the jury didn't return a guilty verdict at this point in time. I think the issue really is, has the case has been tried fairly. And have we gotten juries that were fair and impartial. And I think we've done real well on that," Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack (D) said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO