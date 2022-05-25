ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock PD says to be aware of possible bear roaming around

By Havelock Police Department, Kimberly Wooten
HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – The Havelock Police Department is making people aware of the possible black bear sighting in one part of the town.

Officials report seeing the bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. Officials have also received information about a bear in the area of Tucker Creek Middle School.

People are warned that with all the construction in the area due to the Havelock Bypass, future sightings are certainly possible. With that in mind, the police department issued these safety tips that people can follow:

  1. Never feed or approach a bear. Feeding bears will only draw them closer to your home and they may frequent that location more looking for food.
  2. Secure garbage and recycling cans. Food odors will attract them to your cans.
  3. Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high-calorie content making them attractive to bears.
  4. Never leave pet food outside. Store pet food in locked or sealed containers inside your home, not outside or in an open garage area.
  5. Clean and store grills. Cleaning them after each use, including the drip trays helps reduce food odors that may attract wildlife in general.
  6. Alert neighbors to any bear activity. If you see bears or evidence of bears, let the neighborhood know about it.
  7. Do not bait or attempt to shoot any wildlife.

To report a wildlife violation, contact NC Wildlife at 1-800-662-7137.

