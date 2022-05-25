ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Parents of accused Oxford school shooter seek venue change or jurors to be bussed in

By Gus Burns
 3 days ago
PONTIAC, MI -- In the wake of the widely publicized Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that claimed four students’ lives, the parents of the accused shooter have requested a change of venue for their criminal trial. James and Jennifer Crumbley, 45 and 44 respectively, each charged with...

Phoebe Schutz
3d ago

Why should they get any special treatment? Their and their son's victims didn't get any second chances or any consideration!!!

