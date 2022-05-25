ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Wanted man asks PBSO to pull picture from social media, arrested for stealing cellphone

By Gary Detman
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected cellphone thief is behind bars and sheriff's deputies didn't have to go anywhere to catch him. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old...

cw34.com

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Second woman arrested in laundromat robbery

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach woman is under arrest for robbery by sudden snatching, simple battery and deprivation of 911. Detectives with the Boynton Beach Police Department got an arrest warrant for Christina Dorsett, 39, for involvement in a robbery that happened on April 29 at a laundromat on South Federal Highway.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wqcs.org

PSLPD - Two Arrested for Bail Money Phone Scam; $8000 Recovered for Victim

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday May 25, 2022: Port St. Lucie police detectives have arrested 2 suspects accused of stealing $8,000 from an elderly person in bail money phone scam. 25-year-old Jordan Dor of West Palm Beach and 26-year-old Jenny Richard of Royal Palm Beach were arrested on May 20th by PSLPD Detective Nicholas Lovechio and Detective Amanda Bukata.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Employees forced into freezer during armed robbery

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred around 2 p.m. Friday at the EZ Food Mart in Vero Beach. The suspect is described as a black male wearing shorts, a camo hooded sweatshirt, and a mask. “He brandished...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Pbso#Mobil
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said Hilgendorf was the main...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Worker falls to death from West Palm Beach building

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami-Dade woman died Saturday afternoon at a construction site in West Palm Beach. First responders responded to the call shortly before 9 a.m. The West Palm Beach Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The high-rise building construction site is located...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cw34.com

Student dressed in 'Scream' costume had fake knife on school bus

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school student in Martin County is facing disciplinary action after investigators say he showed up on a school bus Friday morning wearing a "Scream" costume. That's not all. After removing the student from the school bus, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Witness to PBC deadly drive-by shooting tells all

This week on The Docket, we hear from a witness to a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County after the suspect is arrested following an intense police pursuit. Also, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Caretaker who stole $300,000 from Broward couple pleads guilty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Broward County couple pleaded guilty to two federal charges connected to the crime. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Multiple drug related arrests made in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people in Fort Pierce have been arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation that found evidence of fentanyl trafficking. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop that occurred on Friday, May 20, on Avenue A in Fort Pierce led to the arrest of 33-year-old Sheryl Lynn Snyder on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

'He's capable of murdering her;' Man charged with stalking ex

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — She was afraid for herself and her children for the past year and a half but admittedly didn't do everything she could to stop it until the morning of April 22. That's when a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy arrived at her home in Wellington...
WELLINGTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy