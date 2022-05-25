ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Cowboys star Dak Prescott shares heartbreaking take on gun violence in America after Texas school shooting

By Benedetto Vitale
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, America was shaken to its core after a horrific act of violence took place in a school. It left 19 children and two teachers dead after a complete coward opened fire on innocent lives. People reacted across the nation offering their condolences to the families involved. Additionally, many have...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#School Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#The Us Government#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
Complex

Former Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin Dies at 25 After Suffering Gunshot Wound

Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was fatally shot on Thursday night, TMZ reports. He was 25. According to the Dallas Police Department, police discovered Lampkin “lying on his back with a single gunshot wound” at a rented residence in downtown Dallas around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday. As of Friday morning, Dallas Police are asking for help from anyone who could have information about Lampkin’s death.
DALLAS, TX
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
165K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy