Dearborn Heights man’s credit card used for PlayStation gear, upscale sneakers, streetwear

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder case of Toriano Bibbs Jr. Toriano Bibbs Jr. | Credit: Crime Stoppers Toriano, 20, was with his brother and cousin when they drove in a 2014 blue Chrysler minivan to the 7600 block of Penrod in Detroit to meet with an unknown individual. When they did not see anyone in the area, they drove off and circled back. As they were coming back to the location, shots were fired at them, and Toriano was fatally shot. Toriano had two children and was attending Jackson Community college on a scholarship. If anyone has any information on this incident they are urged to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, or leave a tip online at: http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO