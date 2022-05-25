ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

With increasing violence against minority, religious groups, Mass. Senate votes to boost security funding for houses of worship, nonprofits

By Alison Kuznitz
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massachusetts state senators — some donning orange ribbons in a showing of support for gun safety following the Texas elementary school shooting massacre — unanimously voted Wednesday on a budget amendment to double security funding for houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations at heightened risk of hate crimes or terrorist...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

Related
leominsterchamp.com

Massachusetts House passes FY23 budget, makes targeted investments to support families

The last week of April, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed its Fiscal Year 2023 budget. This budget responsibly responds to the needs of residents and makes targeted investments to support families in the Commonwealth. Funded at $49.73 billion, the House’s FY23 budget continues its strong commitment to cities and towns, and includes significant investments in health care, education, housing, and workforce development, among other priorities.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Baker vetoes immigrant license access bill

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill making immigrants without legal status eligible to seek state-issued driver’s licenses, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles, an agency that he oversees, doesn’t have the ability to verify the identities of potential applicants. Following years of advocacy...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
Longmeadow, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WBUR

Supreme Court could soon weaken gun laws in several states, including Mass.

The latest mass shootings in southwest Texas and Buffalo saddened Greg Gibson of Gloucester, who knows first hand the grief and trauma families are suffering. Gibson lost his son, Galen, in a shooting at Simon's Rock College in western Massachusetts 30 years ago. And he believes the country needs stronger gun control laws to prevent future tragedies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lesser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Nonprofits#Antisemitism#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#Anti Semitic#Jewish#Asian#House
commonwealthmagazine.org

State drops quarantine for close COVID contacts in schools, childcare

IN A SIGN of the continually evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Health on Wednesday quietly updated its guidelines for educational settings to no longer require children to quarantine if they are asymptomatic but exposed to COVID, even if they are unvaccinated. The change in guidance...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminding residents of when you will need REAL ID

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers of the federal requirement that anyone traveling by plane domestically, or wishing to enter certain federal buildings, will need acceptable identification credentials. Acceptable credentials can include an RMV-issued REAL ID driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. The Registry is encouraging customers who are seeking a REAL ID compliant license or identification card to make an appointment at a statewide RMV Service Center to secure this credential before the federal requirement takes effect next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
75K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy