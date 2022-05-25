ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Diversity hiring expansion to include veteran and LGBTQ owned businesses postponed

By Jaimie Julia Winters
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A plan to expand the township's procurement of goods and services to include LGBTQ and veteran-owned businesses has been postponed. The current ordinance, created in 1988 as the Business Set-Aside Program, sets a township goal of 15% for minority-owned and 7% for female-owned business participation in township contracts for...

montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Society
Montclair, NJ
Government
Montclair, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
Montclair Local

Celebrating Montclair parks and the man behind them

Residents gathered at Anderson Park on Saturday, May 14, celebrating the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted. The National Association for Olmsted Parks is honoring Olmsted this year on the 200th anniversary of his birth, with the Friends of Anderson Park holding its own celebration in Montclair. Olmsted, who designed New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair services struggle to help with baby formula shortage

The nationwide baby formula shortage has Montclair parents flocking to the Montclair Mommies and Daddies Facebook page in search of nourishment for their children. Some are giving away samples they received from the four companies that make most baby formula in the U.S. — Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestlé and Perrigo — after giving birth to their own children.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Glenridge Ave. arts center project stalled for 2 years after planning board approval

Plans to transform a Glenridge Avenue property into an arts and entertainment space with six residences have been stalled for over two years, the owners say. Although they received Planning Board approval in February 2020, the project cannot break ground, as owners Maria and Marek Tylek, of M&M Tylek LLC, said the township has been holding up paperwork for an easement. The easement pertains to a pedestrian egress door at the southwest corner of the building to provide access to the Midtown parking deck.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Rotary expands dictionary distributions to students

The Montclair Rotary Club has helped a generation of elementary school students in Montclair and Verona get a jump-start in building their vocabulary. Over the past 18 years, the club has donated more than 15,500 student dictionaries to third grade students in both communities. The first groups of students to receive their dictionaries have graduated from high school and finished college.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Racism#Lgbtq#Eeo
Montclair Local

Running for the Montclair Board of Education again (Letter to the Editor)

My name is Noah Gale and I am going to run for Montclair Board of Education (again) in November!!!! Both the schools and our future is at stake and I am not going to stop now! Now is not the time to give up! I love everything about the school district! I am a proud alumni of the Montclair public school district, having attended from kindergarten through 12th grade! I graduated from Montclair High School in 2018 and I am currently going into my fourth year as a student at Montclair State University where I am studying early childhood education so I can become a kindergarten teacher one day! I attend all of the Montclair Board of Education meetings, volunteer and attend all of the PTA events, and I deeply care about the students, staff, teachers, administration, and public education! When I ran last time, I got 285 votes! One of my top priorities for the school board if I am elected is to better serve special education students by employing paraprofessionals, adding more inclusion classes, and having more one-on-one time/smaller classes. Another one of my top priorities is to protect the magnet system by making sure it does not go away!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair schools issue nonrenewal letters to 83 staffers

The Montclair school district issued 83 nonrenewal letters to district staff Friday — 48 to paraprofessionals, and 35 to teachers, schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said. Ponds previously said the district would issue 26 nonrenewals to teachers as well as notices to an undisclosed number of paraprofessionals. These cuts are...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
340
Followers
3K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy