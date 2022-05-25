Local scholarship winners receive awards from Des Moines Dollars for Scholars

Eleven local students received scholarship awards at a Des Moines Dollars for Scholars awards ceremony on May 11, 2022.

The event was hosted by the Des Moines First Mates at the Des Moines Yacht Club, and was attended by local dignitaries.

The scholarships are awarded annually to students who volunteer time to their communities, excel in academics, participate in extracurricular activities, and who are entering or attending an accredited university, college or technical school.

Congratulations to the families and students earning this year’s awards!

Mount Rainier High School:

Evan Bissett of Des Moines was awarded the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Jerry Reece Memorial Scholarship. Evan plans on attending Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Katelyn Brandon of Des Moines was awarded the Steven J. Underwood Memorial Scholarship. Katelyn plans on attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mason Crook of Des Moines was awarded the BJ and Anna Bjorneby Scholarship. Mason plans on attending San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

Peyton Gendreau of Normandy Park was awarded a Des Moines-Normandy Park Rotary Scholarship. Peyton plans on attending the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Meena Lai of Des Moines was awarded the Clark and Marilyn Snure Scholarship. Meena plans on attending the University of Washington in Seattle.

Celina Lam of Des Moines was awarded both the Southwest Seattle Business and Professional Women Scholarship and the Geraldine Sorensen Scholarship. Celina plans on attending the University of Washington in Seattle.

Danna Olvera of Normandy Park was awarded the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Frank Keenan Memorial Scholarship. Danna plans on attending Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

Wednesday Satterlee of Des Moines was awarded the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Navigating the Future Scholarship. Wednesday plans on attending the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Jake Short of Normandy Park was awarded the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates George Hiatt Memorial Scholarship. Jake plans on attending the University of Washington in Seattle.

Daniel Tadesse of Des Moines was awarded a Des Moines-Normandy Park Rotary Scholarship. Daniel plans on attending the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Girum Wanoro of SeaTac was awarded the Des Moines Chamber Ronald Millheisler Memorial Scholarship. Girum plans on attending the University of Washington in Seattle.

