Columbia County, GA

Man charged with threatening to 'blow up' Columbia County polling location

By J. Bryan Randall
wfxg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Columbia County deputy arrested a man at a Columbia County voting center after he reportedly made threats against the building and election staff. According to the sheriff's office, a man named Weston Harper walked into the Elm...

www.wfxg.com

