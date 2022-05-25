ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County Superintendent responds to Texas school shooting

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Superintendent of the Baldwin County School District responded to the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas at an elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent out a mass email to parents marking the end of the school year. As part of that email, Tyler talked about the shooting and what Baldwin County Schools have in place to prevent something like that from happening in their hallways.

Yesterday brought about some very sad news with the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Over the last 24 hours, there have been a lot of emails shared amongst our employees expressing heartbreak for those children, their families, friends and the educators in that school. I ask you to pray for those families. We are so blessed in Baldwin County to have a community where we have a community where we have an SRO officer at every one of our schools. These are fully trained, armed law enforcement officers who come to work on our campuses every day to protect our children. Thank you to our Sheriff and our city leaders for following our lead on this one-of-a-kind partnership as Baldwin County was the first in Alabama to have sworn law enforcement full-time on every campus.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler

Tyler ended the email by thanking all of the educators in the Baldwin County School System.

