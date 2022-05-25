ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Looking Internationally For Draft And Stash Options

By Chris Dodson
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking at several draft-and-stash options that should be available late in the NBA Draft's second round.

The New Orleans Pelicans have more 2022 NBA Draft picks than they have roster spots. Still, they can use their two (41,52) second-round picks to stash one of the intriguing foreign prospects in hopes they can contribute sooner rather than later. The mission to find the next hidden gem has General Manager Trajan Langdon backpacking through international pro days.

It is doubtful Nikola Jovic or Ousmane Dieng fall out of the first round. Jovic gained extra draft attention by dominating the Adidas Next Generation league and FIBA’s Youth World Championship. Dieng was a standout in New Zealand's NBL and could be a late lottery selection after his NBA Draft Combine measurements became official.

The Pelicans could package their second-round picks to move up a few spots should Jovic or Dieng suffer a draft-day slide. New Orleans would need to send out at least one contract to make room on the roster. If the New Orleans Pelicans want to use their picks to stash talent for later, there are a handful of international options.

Langdon has already traveled to see Gabriele Procida (Fortitudo Bologna) in action. The 6’7" 215-pound Italian is an excellent shooter, sporting a 39.5% three-point rate after 35 first-division games. He is not quite ready for the full-time NBA grind, but he is close.

Procida's stock has risen after competing with lottery picks on the combine workout circuit. He is one of the most athletic international prospects but still needs another year of EuroLeague seasoning. Procida is the perfect target for a draft and stash strategy.

Ziga Samar (Fuenlabrada) is a stout 6-foot, 6-inch 190-pound point guard who is solid defensively. The Slovenian national averages approximately 8 assists and 2 steals per 36 minutes in Spain. He made over 47% of his three-pointers last year. He is already old enough to buy a drink but he could buy the Pelicans some time behind CJ McCollum as soon as the 2023-24 season.

Matteo Spagnolo (Cremona) is younger than Samar and has the same smooth outside shot but lacks the experience and general basketball awareness that comes with most European prospects. The 19-year-old would need at least two more years in Europe and still might not be ready. Taking a chance on Spagnolo would be similar to the chance taken on Didi Silva years ago.

Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers) averaged 13.9 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the NBL last year. Jean Montero (Gran Canaria), Carlos Alocen (Real Madrid), Agustin Ubal (Barcelona), and Roko Prkacin (Ciboba Zagreb) are four other combo guard/wing options that could pay off in a few years.

Lastly, coaches cannot coach height. Ismael Kamagate (Paris), Yannick Nzosa (Malaga), Tristan Vukcevic (Real Madrid), Ibou Dianko (Barcelona) and Khalifa Diop (Cran Granada) are all approaching seven feet tall. All five can protect the rim but Kamagate and Vukcevic have the most refined shooting touches.

The Pelicans found Alabama's Herb Jones in the second round last season. With a full roster already, the team will have to look internationally to find another late-round steal. The investment could take years to be realized but the due diligence could pay off at an MVP level. Just look at the immediate impact of Herb Jones or former 41st pick and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

