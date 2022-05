SAN ANTONIO - A few local companies are trying to help in any way they can. For instance, Folklores coffee house on East Grayson is asking people to donate new stuffed "plushies" for the kids in Uvalde. They're hoping to get more than 600 donations. Folklores are working with other local businesses, that way people have more options to drop off their plushies. They hope to have their first drop-off on Saturday.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO