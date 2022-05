People are reminded of locations they can get tested at as the county keeps an eye on the recent COVID surge. Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood says some pharmacies are also still doing testing. Harwood says it’s best to check if that pharmacy is offering COVID-19 tests. She says sometimes people can get testing done through their primary care physician. They just encourage people to contact their clinic to see if testing is still provided at the clinic if they want to go that route.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO