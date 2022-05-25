Arlington says splash pads safer after 3-year-old’s brain-eating amoeba death prompts changes

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
DALLAS - A newer Memorial Day tradition called Carry the Load continues this weekend. Carry the Load honors fallen United States service members and has a goal of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day. It began in Dallas in 2011 with a march around White Rock Lake. This year’s...
Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A lot of mothers feel special for at least one Sunday in May. But Lachelle Mays, of Cedar Hill, feels blessed every day. “Words can’t express how much I love him because I thought I was going to lose him,” Mays said. Mays...
A man who walked onto the campus of an Arlington elementary school Thursday morning was injured when a gun he was wearing was accidentally discharged, police say. NBC 5 has learned a man was walking toward the front office at Duff Elementary when he went to adjust his pants and hit the trigger on a gun tucked into his waistband.
FRISCO, Texas - People in North Texas are finding ways to honor the victims of the worst school shooting in Texas’ history. There are several ways to help the people of Uvalde in South Texas. The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting a blood drive at their ballpark Friday to help...
KRUM, Texas — A stray cat in a Denton County city has tested positive for rabies, public health officials announced this week. Denton County Public Health on Thursday said it confirmed a cat in a neighborhood in Krum had rabies. According to officials, the cat was found in the Dove Meadows community near Cory Court.
Here are six businesses that have recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth. 1. Maple Street Biscuit Co. officially opened its new location at 967 Keller Parkway, Keller, on May 3, according to a spokesperson from the Keller location. The Keller restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is known for its “comfort food with a modern twist” and offers a variety of biscuits, waffles and bowls, according to its website. Maple Street Biscuit Co. has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in addition to two other Texas locations in Frisco and San Antonio. 817-753-8550. www.maplestreetbiscuits.com.
RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas arrested a student after an AK-47 style pistol was allegedly found in the teen’s car in the school parking lot. Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.
The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday while walking on La. 101 has been identified as 37-year-old Ramsie L. Young of Fort Worth, Texas. Young was hit by a pickup truck while walking near the intersection of La. 101 and Gro Racca Road in Lacassine around 1 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
DALLAS (KDAF) — A plastic surgeon in Fort Worth has been recognized with the Castle Connolly Top Doctor status for the fourth year in a row, according to a press release. Nominated by their peers, Top Doctors recognize physicians that have a strong level of trust with the public.
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington elementary school parent has been arrested after his weapon accidentally discharged on campus, triggering a lockdown, police said. Arlington police said 55-year-old Anthony White has been charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places and one count of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.
