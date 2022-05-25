Arlington says splash pads safer after 3-year-old’s brain-eating amoeba death prompts changes

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO