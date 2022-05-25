ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Suspected criminal activity uncovered at Warren apartment

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges and drugs are being tested after an arrest at an apartment in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were working the Buckeye Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. Monday when they saw a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Alexandria Kozak in the parking lot and then on a 7th-floor balcony, even though she was on the trespass list for the complex.

Teen identified in fatal Warren shooting

Police said they saw her receive a food delivery in the parking lot and then enter the apartments.

As officers were heading up to the apartment they believed Kozak was in, they saw 35-year-old Devron James, who was carrying a bucket of chicken, heading to the same apartment and police followed.

When James knocked on the door and it was opened, police say they saw Kozak and 26-year-old Teauno Smith sitting on the couch. Smith is also on the trespass list for the Buckeye Apartments, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgrTz_0fqFHPOD00

According to the report, police saw a glass meth pipe and a marijuana pipe on the couch, a plate containing suspected methamphetamine on the couch arm as well as another glass pipe on the floor.

Kozak and Smith were issued criminal trespass warnings and James was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Trumbull County for aggravated menacing. James was also issued a criminal trespass warning for the apartments.

The suspected drugs were sent out for testing and additional charges could be filed pending the results.

Police said the lessee of the apartment “continues to allow illegal felony drug use in her apartment,” and that Kozak and Smith have been arrested multiple times there where drugs and paraphernalia have been recovered.

Smith is set to be arraigned on June 9. Kozak will be in court on June 22. A court date was not listed for James.

The investigation is ongoing.

