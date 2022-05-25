ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Raven

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Raven
Woof! I’m Raven and I can see into the future and let’s be honest, I see me with you! I’m an energetic dog that absolutely loves people! Some of my favorite things are going on walks, giving you kisses, treats, giving you kisses, cuddles and, oh, yeah, giving you kisses! I was brought to HSMC because I wanted to have the spotlight all on me, so I would do best in a home without other dogs. I think I wouldn’t mind sharing my home with some cats though. If you think we could make a great team, like I know we will, then come visit me soon.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

