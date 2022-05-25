ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Oreo Cookie Ritz Crackers Are a Thing — Here's Where to Buy Them

Talk about starting the summer snack season off on the right foot! If Ritz Crackers and Oreo Cookies aren't the first snacks that come to mind as going well together, it might be time to rethink your take on snacking. The good folks over at Mondelēz, the snack brands' parent company,...

Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
Popculture

New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
Popculture

Tater Tot Recall Issued

Before you enjoy a helping of tater tots, you may want to do a double check. Foodstuffs Own Brands just recalled Pams brand Mini Hash Browns after it was determined the tater tots may contain foreign material, a potential health hazard for consumers. The recall is out of New Zealand, where the tater tots were exclusively sold.
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." Lidl GB on April 30 voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
