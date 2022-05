Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police is asking for the public's help locating an elderly man last seen in Northern Nevada. According to police, the man, who has dementia, is driving a 2016 White Toyota Rav-4 and was last seen leaving a Best Western in Fernley, Nevada, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO