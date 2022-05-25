ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-05-25 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations immediately adjacent to the Lake Superior shoreline may experience visibility of a mile or more at times. Areas farther inland from Lake Superior are most likely to experience the dense fog. Visibility has been variable this evening before lowering to around one quarter mile or less overnight.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nanjemoy Creek to Popes Creek to Colonial Beach to near Leedstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Cobb Island, Bryantown, Benedict and Rock Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

